May 5 Sunoco Lp
* Sunoco LP announces first quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
* Q1 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $3.2 billion
* Q1 revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Growth capital spending includes construction of 35 to 40
new-to-industry sites that sun anticipates building in 2016.
* Expects capital spending growth for full year 2016 between
$390 million to $420 million
* Expects capital spending maintenance for full year 2016,
excluding acquisitions between $100 million to $110 million
