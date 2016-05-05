May 5 Chc Group :

* Files voluntary chapter 11 petitions to facilitate restructuring and position company for long-term success

* Says expects day-to-day operations to continue without interruption throughout court-supervised restructuring process

* Says expects to maintain sufficient liquidity throughout restructuring process to maintain its continuing business operations

* Filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for northern district of Texas

