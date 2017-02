May 5 Consortium Submits Non :

* Binding proposal to acquire nyse-listed zhaopin limited

* Says deal for US$17.75 in cash per american depositary share

* Consortium submitted to co's board preliminary proposal to buy all shares in co not owned by consortium for $8.875 per ordinary share of co

* Consortium to form acquisition co for purpose of implementing deal and intends to finance it with equity from its members and bank financing

