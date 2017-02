May 5 Nice-Systems Ltd :

* Gaap revenue and $0.81 non-gaap eps for the first quarter 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 to $0.78

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $226.1 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.41 to $3.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Says full year 2016 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $995 million to $1,015 million.

* Says Q2 2016 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $229 million to $239 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $230.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Systems ltd - company raises full-year earnings per share guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $225.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

