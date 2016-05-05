May 5 Conn's Inc

* Conn's Inc reports April 2016 sales and delinquency data

* Reported $105.4 million in total retail net sales for month ended April 30, 2016, a 6.2 pct increase compared to same prior year period.

* In April, same store sales were flat, excluding impact of April 2015 decision to exit video game products, digital cameras, some tablets

* Expect these underwriting changes to result in improved and more predictable credit business performance