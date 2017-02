May 5 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour silver reports first quarter, 2016 financial results; conference call at 10am pdt (1pm edt) today

* Q1 revenue fell 19 percent to $41.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly gold production increased 1% to 15,960 oz

* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 1,510,065 oz

* Qtrly realized gold price was flat at $1,219 per oz sold (3% above average spot price)