Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Ameresco Inc
* Ameresco reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces share repurchase program
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $133.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $680 million
* Authorized repurchase of up to $10 million of company's Class A common stock
* Ameresco reaffirms its full year 2016 outlook
* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital and borrowings under its revolving line of credit
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.