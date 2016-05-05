Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 ACI Worldwide Inc
* ACI Worldwide Inc reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $990 million to $1.02 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $215 million to $225 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $226.1 million versus $232.8 million
* Reiterating 2016 guidance, excluding CFS
* Q1 revenue view $220.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.