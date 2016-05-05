Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Time Inc
* Time Inc reported revenue growth of 1 pct during 1Q 2016_best quarterly performance of the past two years
* Management affirms outlook for consolidated revenue growth in 201
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $100 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digital advertising revenues increased $17 million or 23 pct in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.