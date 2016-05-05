Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 USA Compression Partners Lp
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 results and confirms 2016 outlook
* Q1 revenue $66.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.8 million
* Adjusted EBITDA rose 2.4 pct to $38.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 2016 cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit, an increase of 1.9 pct over Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.