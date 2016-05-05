May 5 Mdc Holdings Inc

* m.d.c. Holdings announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $394.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $431.1 million

* quarter ending backlog units of 3,071, up 39%

* Qtrly home sale revenues of $394.4 million , up 5% from $377.0 million

* Says ending backlog dollar value of $1.43 billion , up 50% at quarter-end

* Dollar value of net new orders for 2016 q1 increased 10% to $731.3 million from $666.5 million for same period in 2015