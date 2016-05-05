Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Emmis Announces Fourth Quarter And Full
* Year earnings
* Q4 was weak, mostly due to expected underperformance in los angeles
* Radio net revenues for fourth fiscal quarter were $36.4 million , down from $38.8 million from prior year, a decrease of 6%
* Qtrly total net revenues $50.9 million versus $53.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.