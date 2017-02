May 5 Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Cambium learning group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $33.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Reaffirming full year outlook for bookings, adjusted ebitda and cash income growth

* Bookings for quarter ended march 31, 2016 decreased by 4% to $21.3 million compared with $22.1 million in q1 of 2015