Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Epam Systems Inc
* Epam reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 revenue $264.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $258.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.70
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $3.20
* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share at least $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.