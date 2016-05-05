May 5 Cascades Inc

* Cascades starts the year with improved results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.35 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.79

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to c$1.003 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will continue to carefully manage financial situation in order to direct a significant portion of free cash flow to debt reduction