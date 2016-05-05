May 5 Mcewen Mining Inc
* Mcewen mining q1 2016 operating & financial results
* Mcewen mining inc qtrly consolidated quarterly production
of 37,958 gold equivalent ounces
* Mcewen mining inc sees fy 2016 gold ounces production of
99,500 ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly earnings from mine operations per share $0.07
* Mcewen mining inc sees fy 2016 total cash costs and aisc
of $780 and $935 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)