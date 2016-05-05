May 5 Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen mining q1 2016 operating & financial results

* Mcewen mining inc qtrly consolidated quarterly production of 37,958 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen mining inc sees fy 2016 gold ounces production of 99,500 ounces

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly earnings from mine operations per share $0.07

* Mcewen mining inc sees fy 2016 total cash costs and aisc of $780 and $935 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively