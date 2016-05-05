Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Manulife Financial Corp -
* Manulife reports 1Q16 core earnings of $905 million and net income of $1,045 million, strong top line growth, and continued positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.44
* Total assets under management and administration ("AUMA)") of $904 billion as at March 31, 2016; AUMA increased 8% compared to march 31, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Achieved insurance sales of $954 million in quarter , an increase of 14% compared with 1q15
* Other wealth sales of $2.4 billion in 1Q16, an increase of 29% compared with 1q15
* John Hancock Long-Term care 1Q16 sales of us$17 million were us$6 million higher than 1Q15
* All figures in c$ unless otherwise stated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.