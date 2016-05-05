May 5 Manulife Financial Corp -

* Manulife reports 1Q16 core earnings of $905 million and net income of $1,045 million, strong top line growth, and continued positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.44

* Total assets under management and administration ("AUMA)") of $904 billion as at March 31, 2016; AUMA increased 8% compared to march 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Achieved insurance sales of $954 million in quarter , an increase of 14% compared with 1q15

* Other wealth sales of $2.4 billion in 1Q16, an increase of 29% compared with 1q15

* John Hancock Long-Term care 1Q16 sales of us$17 million were us$6 million higher than 1Q15

* All figures in c$ unless otherwise stated

