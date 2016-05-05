Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Lee Enterprises Inc :
* Lee enterprises reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue fell 6.2 percent to $146.8 million
* Lee enterprises inc qtrly subscription revenue decreased 3.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.