May 5 Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse reports first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.49 excluding items

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $265 million to $277 million

* Q1 sales $219.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures for full year 2016 are expected to be in range of $40 to $45 million for core business

* Capital expenditures for polyswitch business and related integration activities are expected to be between $10 and $12 million for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $251.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Our full year 2016 view of core business remains unchanged from our February earnings call"