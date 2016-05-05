May 5 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

* Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $980.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $965 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capex for fiscal year 2016 are projected to be in previously stated range of $125 million to $135 million, excluding acquisitions

* Inventory as of march 31, 2016 was $901.2 million, an increase of $63.1 million or growth of 7.5% from march 31, 2015

* Says unfavorable impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates in fiscal 2016 Q2 was $12.3 million, or 1.3% of sales

* Qtrly same store sales growth of 4.0%

* Sally beauty holdings inc says consolidated same store sales growth in fiscal 2016 Q2 was 4.0%