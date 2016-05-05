Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 revenue $1.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says revising FY guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion
* Says expect FY EPS to be between $2.07 and $2.84, and adjusted EPS between $3.19 and $3.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.