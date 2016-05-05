Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 PGT Inc
* PGT reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 sales $122 million to $125 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $475 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $467.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Activity picked up at end of Q1 and continues in to Q2
* Pgt Inc sees Q2 EBITDA margin will be 16.5 to 17.0 percent
* Pgt INC sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA of between $80 and $90 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $126.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.