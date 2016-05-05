Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Amerisourcebergen announces three year extension of strategic, long-term relationship with walgreens boots alliance
* Both pharmaceutical distribution contract and walgreens boots alliance development (wbad) relationship have been extended to 2026
* Will proceed with additional capital investments in its distribution network
* Has agreed to make certain working capital investments in relationship
* Extension includes enhanced commitment from walgreens boots lliance to utilize amerisourcebergen as its u.s. Distribution partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.