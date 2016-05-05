Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Store Capital Corp
* Store Capital announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue rose 38.7 percent to $85.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.60 to $1.63
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2016 acquisition volume guidance; narrows 2016 AFFO per share guidance
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.