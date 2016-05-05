May 5 Avon Reports First

* Quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue fell 16 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Deconsolidated its venezuela business as of march 31, 2016 due to continued lack of exchangeability of venezuelan currency

* Company expects pre-tax annualized cost savings of approximately $350 million after three years due to transformation plan announced in jan

* Changed its reportable segments to now be: europe, middle east & africa; south latin america; north latin america; and asia pacific

* Qtrly south latin america revenue $426.4 million, down 28 percent

* Sees estimated $200 million from supply chain reductions and an estimated $150 million from other cost reductions due to transformation plan

* Qtrly north latin america revenue $204.7 million, down 11 percent