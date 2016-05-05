Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Teradata Corp
* Teradata reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $545 million versus i/b/e/s view $519.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.12 including items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 2 to 5 percent
* Teradata no longer anticipates any currency impact in 2016 on its year-over-year revenue comparison
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap revenue for 2016 is now expected to be in $2.320 billion to $2.390 billion range
* On a non-gaap basis 2016 earnings per share continues to be expected in $2.35 - $2.50 range
* No longer anticipates any currency impact on its year-over-year revenue comparison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.