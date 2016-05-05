May 5 Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $545 million versus i/b/e/s view $519.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.12 including items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 2 to 5 percent

* Teradata no longer anticipates any currency impact in 2016 on its year-over-year revenue comparison

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap revenue for 2016 is now expected to be in $2.320 billion to $2.390 billion range

* On a non-gaap basis 2016 earnings per share continues to be expected in $2.35 - $2.50 range

* No longer anticipates any currency impact on its year-over-year revenue comparison