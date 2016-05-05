May 5 Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham lodging trust announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.46

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chatham lodging trust qtrly average daily rate was up 70 basis points to $159

* Announced a 10 percent increase to chatham's monthly dividend from $0.10 per share to $0.11 per share

* Sees q2 adjusted ffo per diluted share $0.69-$0.71; 2016 adjusted affo $2.35-$2.50

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chatham lodging trust qtrly hotel revenue per available room up 2.6 percent to $124 for chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels