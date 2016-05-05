May 5 Axiall Reports First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Q1 sales $699.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $752.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For building products, expects q2 2016 sales volume and adjusted ebitda to follow normal seasonal patterns and increase materially versus q1

* Vinyl resin and caustic soda prices, particularly export caustic soda and vinyl resin prices, have increased thus far in q2

* Ethylene costs have risen in q2

* Does not expect any material changes in components of its ethylene supply portfolio during q2

* In chlorovinyls segment, expects decreased caustic soda and vinyl resin sales volumes due to scheduled turnarounds in q2 of 2016 versus q1