Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.56
* Q1 loss per share $1.00
* Q1 revenue $220.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $335 million to $365 million
* 2016 will be impacted by Memorial Day calendar shift that shortens summer operating season compared to 2015
* Total revenue per capita was relatively flat at $66.80 in Q1 of 2016 compared to $66.77
* Qtrly decrease in attendance in Florida was a result of a decline in international attendance
* "shifted portions of our marketing spend from latin america to domestic markets"
* Attendance in Q1 increased by about 83,000 guests, or 2.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.