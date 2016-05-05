May 5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba Group announces March quarter 2016 and full fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $3.75 billion

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $0.47

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS $0.33

* Says non-GAAP EBITDA margin decreased to 48 pct in quarter ended March 31, 2016 from 49 pct in same quarter of 2015

* Qtrly revenue from our China commerce retail business in quarter ended March 31, 2016 was RMB 18,340 million, up 41 pct

* GMV transacted on our China retail marketplaces in fiscal year 2016 was RMB3,092 billion (US$485 billion), an increase of 27 pct

* Mobile maus on China retail marketplaces grew to 410 million in March versus 393 million in the month ended December 31, 2015

* Qtrly revenue from China commerce wholesale business in quarter ended March 31, 2016 was RMB 1,083 million, up 28 pct

* Qtrly GMV transacted on China retail marketplaces RMB742 billion (US$115 billion), an increase of RMB142 billion (US$22 billion)

* Entered into a five-year US$4 billion syndicated loan facility in March quarter

* Says GMV transacted on Taobao Marketplace in fiscal year 2016 was RMB1,877 billion (US$295 billion), an increase of 18 pct

* Mobile GMV transacted on China retail marketplaces in fiscal year 2016 was RMB2,003 billion (US$314 billion), an increase of 101 pct

* Says "in March we surpassed RMB 3 trillion in annual GMV"

* Revenue from international commerce retail business in fiscal year 2016 was RMB 2,204 million (US$342 million), an increase of 25 pct

* Revenue from international commerce retail business in fiscal year 2016 was RMB 2,204 million (US$342 million), an increase of 25 pct

* Revenue from international commerce wholesale business in fiscal year 2016 was RMB 5,425 million (US$841 million), increase of 15 pct