Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Ccl Industries Inc
* Ccl industries reports record quarterly results
* Qtrly diluted earnings per class b share $ 2.54
* Q1 sales c$866.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$844.9 million
* Ccl industries inc qtrly basic and adjusted basic earnings per class b share were $2.57 and $2.65 respectively
* Restructuring and other items of $3.0 million ($2.8 million after tax) was reported for q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.43, revenue view c$844.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.