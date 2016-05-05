Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & dwight reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 sales $849 million versus i/b/e/s view $827.3 million
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Church & dwight co inc says raises full year organic sales and gross margin outlook
* Says Expect 2016 Organic Sales Growth Of Approximately 3%-4%
* Says expect Q2 organic sales growth of approximately 2%-3%
* Sees 2016 gross margin expansion of 75 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.