Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Elizabeth Arden Inc :
* Elizabeth arden, inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.59
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.95
* Q3 sales $191.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $190.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently expects net sales increases driven by international business and elizabeth arden brand in fiscal 2016
* Expects foreign currency headwinds to negatively impact full year net sales growth by approximately 3.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.