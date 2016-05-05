May 5 WhiteHorse Finance Inc

* WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings results and appoints chief executive officer

* Q1 sales $18.4 million

* Qtrly net investment income increased 26.8% year-over-year to $6.8 million

* On may 2, 2016 , company's board of directors appointed stuart aronson as chief executive officer, effective May 23, 2016

* Jay Carvell , company's current chief executive officer, will continue to serve as a member of company's board

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $12.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S