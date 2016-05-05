Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Calgon Carbon Corp
* Calgon Carbon announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $120.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board declares dividend of $0.05 per share
* "although anticipate challenging global market conditions to continue, we are confident that our Q2 revenue will improve sequentially" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.