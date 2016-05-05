Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Fluidigm Corp Sees Currency :
* Fluidigm announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue $29 million versus i/b/e/s view $27 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $27.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $124 million to $128 million
* Related impact on 2016 revenue to be minimal
* Fy2016 revenue view $125.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluidigm corp sees capital spending of approximately $4 million to $6 million in 2016
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.69; qtrly non gaap loss per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.