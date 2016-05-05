BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Mobile Mini Inc :
* Mobile Mini announces pricing of senior notes due 2024
* Mobile mini inc says has priced its offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due July 1, 2024 in a private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources