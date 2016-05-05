May 5 World Acceptance Corp :

* World Acceptance Corporation reports fourth quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $3.29

* Q4 revenue $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $24.4 million versus $13.5 million

* During quarter, determined EPS target of $13.00 per share is not achievable during measurement period which ends on march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net charge-offs as percent of average loans 18.9% versus 13.0%