May 5 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per
share
* Purchase price for 80.1% interest in natural habitat was
approximately $20 million
* Lindblad expeditions holdings, inc. Acquires control of
natural habitat, inc.
* As part of this transaction, wwf extended end date of this
agreement from december 31, 2018 to december 31, 2023
* Acquired 80.1% of outstanding common stock of natural
habitat, inc
* Purchase price financed through a combination of cash on
hand, lindblad stock and a note
