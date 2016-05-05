Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Sequential brands group announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $34 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $145 million to $150 million
* Expects revenue for 2016 to be weighted to q3 and q4 due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees
* Following completion of martha stewart living omnimedia merger, expects twelve-month run rate to be $150.0 to $155.0 million of revenue
* Anticipates that merger integration will be completed on schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.