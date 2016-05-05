May 5 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential brands group announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $34 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $145 million to $150 million

* Expects revenue for 2016 to be weighted to q3 and q4 due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees

* Following completion of martha stewart living omnimedia merger, expects twelve-month run rate to be $150.0 to $155.0 million of revenue

* Anticipates that merger integration will be completed on schedule