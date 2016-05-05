May 5 Fred's Inc

* Fred's reports april sales

* April same store sales rose 0.3 percent

* Q1 sales $549 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.6 million

* April sales rose 1 percent to $163.4 million

* April same store sales view up 2 percent -- thomson reuters data

* We expect that earnings, which we will announce on may 26, 2016, will be within our guidance range for q1

On a comparable store basis, year-to-date sales increased 1.0% versus an increase of 0.8% for year-earlier period