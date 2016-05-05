May 5 Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva partners, lp reports increased financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $107.3 million

* Enviva partners lp qtrly net income per common unit $0.29

* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance including full-year distributions of at least $2.10 per unit, excluding any impact of potential acquisitions

* "we are fully contracted for 2016"

* Q1 revenue view $140.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S