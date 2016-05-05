BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Enviva Partners Lp
* Enviva partners, lp reports increased financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $107.3 million
* Enviva partners lp qtrly net income per common unit $0.29
* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance including full-year distributions of at least $2.10 per unit, excluding any impact of potential acquisitions
* "we are fully contracted for 2016"
* Q1 revenue view $140.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources