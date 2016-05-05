BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Snc-lavalin Group Inc
* Lavalin reports continued earnings improvement in q1 2016 and record order backlog of $13.4 billion underpins fiscal year outlook
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue c$1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.15 billion
* Diversified revenue backlog increased at end of march 2016 to a record of $13.4 billion
* "continue to expect that oil & gas and power segments will be main contributors to net income"
* Lavalin group inc - targeting to deliver an annualized adjusted e&c ebitda margin of 7% in 2017
* 2016 outlook maintained
* Expect that infrastructure & construction sub-segment will return to full year profitability in 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources