BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Cott Corp :
* Cott reports first quarter 2016 results and significant organic growth in new home and office customers
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $698 million versus i/b/e/s view $686.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirmed its full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow outlook of $135 to $145 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources