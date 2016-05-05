BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Unit Corp :
* Unit corporation reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.83
* Q1 revenue $136.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unit corp says for quarter, total equivalent production was 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, a decrease of 12% from q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources