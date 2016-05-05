May 5 Perficient Inc

* Perficient reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $123.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perficient inc qtrly services revenue increased 11% to $109.7 million

* Perficient inc says on may 3, 2016, board expanded stock repurchase program by authorizing repurchase of up to additional $10.0 million of common stock

* Perficient inc sees q2 2016 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $119 million to $129 million