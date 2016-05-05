BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Lionbridge :
* Reports first quarter revenue of $136.5 million, GAAP EPS Of $0.01, non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 and adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $136.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $138 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $145 million to $149 million
* Sees fy revenue $7.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects $9-13 million sequential quarter revenue growth for q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources