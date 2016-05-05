BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Infinity Property And Casualty Corp
* Infinity Property And Casualty Corporation reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.68
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69
* Says gross written premiums were down 3.8 pct compared with same period of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross written premium $376.0 million versus $390.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources