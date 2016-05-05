BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera capital reports first quarter 2016 results
* Assets under management were $98.0 billion as at march 31, 2016 , representing an increase of $7.1 billion
* Qtrly total revenues $66.3 million versus $58 million
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share of $0.30 (including one-time net gain on asset sales of $0.10 per share)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.21, revenue view c$66.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources