BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Forest City Realty Trust Inc :
* Expands revolving credit facility to $600 mln; adds $335 mln, five-year term loan facility
* $335 million term loan facility is anticipated to be priced at LIBOR plus 145 bps based on company's leverage ratio at march 31
* Forest city intends to draw on term loan facility in q4 of 2016
* Company currently estimates that it will incur a prepayment penalty in range of $30-$35 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources