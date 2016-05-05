May 5 Forest City Realty Trust Inc :

* Expands revolving credit facility to $600 mln; adds $335 mln, five-year term loan facility

* $335 million term loan facility is anticipated to be priced at LIBOR plus 145 bps based on company's leverage ratio at march 31

* Forest city intends to draw on term loan facility in q4 of 2016

* Company currently estimates that it will incur a prepayment penalty in range of $30-$35 mln